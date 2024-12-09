Left Menu

Italy Gears Up to Become Europe's Auto Giant

Stellantis aims for Italy to become Europe's second-largest auto producer by 2029, following discussions with the Rome government. Despite recent challenges, the company pledges not to close factories and plans a hybrid Fiat 500 to boost production. The next generation of the 500 will be manufactured in Turin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:17 IST
Italy Gears Up to Become Europe's Auto Giant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stellantis is setting ambitious goals for Italy, with plans to make it Europe's second-largest auto producer within the next five years. The announcement came from Jean-Philippe Imparato, head of Stellantis' Europe operations, emphasizing the company's commitment ahead of critical discussions with the Rome government.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso expects Stellantis to unveil a solid plan to revitalize Italy's auto production during a crucial meeting on December 17, involving trade unions. Currently, Italy stands as the seventh largest auto producer in Europe, needing to surpass heavyweights like France and Spain to rise in ranks.

Despite recent corporate turbulence triggered by CEO Carlos Tavares' resignation and a profit warning for 2024, Stellantis remains resolute about Italy's future. The automaker has vowed not to shutter any Italian factories and plans to revive sales with a new hybrid Fiat 500 model, ensuring ongoing operations at Turin's Mirafiori plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024