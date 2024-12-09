Left Menu

Tragedy on the Streets: Mumbai's BEST Bus Crash

A tragic BEST bus crash in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Monday night left three dead and 17 injured. The electric bus, on a Kurla to Andheri route, rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians. Eyewitness Zaid Ahmed witnessed the crash and helped rescue victims. Complete details of the incident are still awaited.

In a devastating incident in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Monday night, a BEST bus crash resulted in the loss of three lives and left 17 injured. The eyewitness account provided by local resident Zaid Ahmed painted a grim picture of the tragedy that unfolded on the streets.

Ahmed, who was on his way to the railway station, heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene. He described the horrifying sight of the bus ramming into multiple vehicles and pedestrians, including an autorickshaw and cars. Ahmed and his friends assisted in rescuing injured passengers, some of whom were taken to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking's Public Relations Officer Sudas Sawant confirmed the incident but withheld detailed information pending further investigation. The 12-metre-long electric bus, operated by Olectra and taken on wet lease, had been in operation for merely three months under the registration of EVEY Trans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

