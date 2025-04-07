Israel Expands Control Over Gaza, Raising Concerns of Long-Term Occupation

In a significant escalation, Israel has expanded its territorial control within the Gaza Strip, holding more than half of the area since renewing its conflict with Hamas last month.

The Israeli military has been strategically demolishing homes and infrastructure to extend a buffer zone near the Gaza border, driving out Palestinians and rendering parts uninhabitable.

Critics express concern that this territorial grip may be a prelude to longer-term occupation and contravenes international law, while Israel justifies its actions as a security measure against militant threats.

