Israel Expands Control Over Gaza, Raising Concerns of Long-Term Occupation

Israel has increased its control over the Gaza Strip since reigniting conflict with Hamas, now holding more than 50% of the territory. The military has created a buffer zone, displacing Palestinians and destroying homes. Concerns have risen over potential long-term occupation and human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel has expanded its territorial control within the Gaza Strip, holding more than half of the area since renewing its conflict with Hamas last month.

The Israeli military has been strategically demolishing homes and infrastructure to extend a buffer zone near the Gaza border, driving out Palestinians and rendering parts uninhabitable.

Critics express concern that this territorial grip may be a prelude to longer-term occupation and contravenes international law, while Israel justifies its actions as a security measure against militant threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

