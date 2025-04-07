Left Menu

Hartlepool Nuclear Station Under Enhanced Scrutiny for Safety

Britain's Hartlepool nuclear power station, operated by EDF, is under enhanced regulatory scrutiny for safety by the Office for Nuclear Regulation. Though operational, improvements are needed. EDF aims to extend the plant's life to March 2027, with a performance improvement plan in place to address concerns.

07-04-2025
The Hartlepool nuclear power station in northeast England, managed by France's EDF, has been placed under enhanced safety regulation by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), an official announcement revealed on Monday.

Despite the facility being deemed safe for continued operation, the decision for heightened oversight was due to identified areas requiring improvement. EDF is working to extend the plant's operational life by another year to March 2027, pending safety compliance.

ONR clarified that the increased scrutiny is unrelated to the extension efforts. Mike Webb, ONR's Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, confirmed that EDF has proactively submitted a performance improvement plan, which the ONR has confidence in fulfilling the necessary enhancements.

