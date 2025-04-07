Hartlepool Nuclear Station Under Enhanced Scrutiny for Safety

The Hartlepool nuclear power station in northeast England, managed by France's EDF, has been placed under enhanced safety regulation by the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), an official announcement revealed on Monday.

Despite the facility being deemed safe for continued operation, the decision for heightened oversight was due to identified areas requiring improvement. EDF is working to extend the plant's operational life by another year to March 2027, pending safety compliance.

ONR clarified that the increased scrutiny is unrelated to the extension efforts. Mike Webb, ONR's Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, confirmed that EDF has proactively submitted a performance improvement plan, which the ONR has confidence in fulfilling the necessary enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)