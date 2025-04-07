Left Menu

Juspay Raises $60 Million to Boost AI and Global Payment Solutions

Juspay, a leading payment infrastructure company, has secured $60 million in a Series D funding round led by Kedaara Capital. With existing investors Softbank and Accel participating, the investment will enhance Juspay's global reach, AI capabilities, and its open-source payments platform, benefiting merchants and banks worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:30 IST
Juspay secures USD 60 million investment round led by Kedaara Capital. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Juspay, a pioneering company in the realm of payment infrastructure, has announced a successful Series D funding round amounting to $60 million. This round of investment was spearheaded by Kedaara Capital, with the participation of softbank and Accel.

The additional funds will enable Juspay to expand its global presence across major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America. The company plans to further develop its open-source payments orchestration platform, providing merchants with a flexible and transparent payment solution.

Founded in 2012, Juspay continues to redefine enterprise payment solutions, offering an extensive suite of services that include tokenization, unified analytics, and real-time payments infrastructure. With this new investment, Juspay aims to innovate and enhance its AI capabilities to optimize productivity and the merchant experience worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

