Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal Bus Accident

In a grave incident on Monday night, a bus belonging to Mumbai's civic transport, BEST, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles, causing three fatalities and over 20 injuries, according to police and municipal corporation officials.

The accident, which occurred near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's L Ward in Kurla, is believed to have been caused by brake failure. The driver has been detained as investigations continue.

The bus was on route 332, traveling from Kurla to Andheri, when it lost control, dashing into vehicles and pedestrians over a stretch of 100 meters, before halting at a building in Buddha Colony. Local residents and eyewitnesses actively participated in the rescue operations.

