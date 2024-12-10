Left Menu

Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal Bus Accident

A tragic accident involving a Mumbai civic transport bus resulted in three fatalities and over 20 injuries. Suspected brake failure caused the bus, operated by BEST, to lose control, colliding with pedestrians, vehicles, and impacting a residential area. Local authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 00:08 IST
Tragedy in Mumbai: Brake Failure Leads to Fatal Bus Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave incident on Monday night, a bus belonging to Mumbai's civic transport, BEST, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles, causing three fatalities and over 20 injuries, according to police and municipal corporation officials.

The accident, which occurred near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's L Ward in Kurla, is believed to have been caused by brake failure. The driver has been detained as investigations continue.

The bus was on route 332, traveling from Kurla to Andheri, when it lost control, dashing into vehicles and pedestrians over a stretch of 100 meters, before halting at a building in Buddha Colony. Local residents and eyewitnesses actively participated in the rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

