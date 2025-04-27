Left Menu

Lioness Tragedy on Amreli Highway: Truck Driver Arrested

A truck driver, Rajesh Padariya, was arrested for allegedly running over a lioness on a highway in Gujarat's Amreli district. The incident, captured by CCTV, led to coordinated efforts by forest officials to apprehend the suspect. He faces charges under the Wildlife Protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:03 IST
In a tragic incident that has stirred concern among wildlife enthusiasts, a truck driver was arrested in Gujarat's Amreli district for allegedly running over a lioness. The incident took place on the Amreli-Savarkundla highway, prompting swift action from forest officials.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Padariya, was reportedly speeding when he ran over the lioness. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, was diligently tracked by three teams using footage from CCTV cameras and intelligence inputs, a forest official confirmed.

Padariya was apprehended after a detailed review of surveillance footage from nearby petrol pumps and around the incident site. He has been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 as well as its 2022 Amendment, and his bail has been denied, resulting in his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

