Unmasking the Heist: Kim Kardashian's 2016 Ordeal and the Trial of Yunice Abbas

The Paris trial for the 2016 armed robbery of Kim Kardashian is set to commence, with suspected accomplice Yunice Abbas prepared to express remorse. The 71-year-old, among 10 defendants, admits his involvement in the heist, which gained notoriety for its audacity and high-profile victim.

Abbas, who plans to apologize in court, claims to have acted as a lookout and acknowledges shared responsibility despite not directly threatening Kardashian. Arrested in January 2017, he spent 21 months in prison and later co-authored a book detailing the crime.

Kardashian, recounting the traumatic event on multiple platforms, is expected to testify. The robbery, estimated at a $6 million loss, involved armed intruders tying her up and stealing precious jewellery. French authorities, with FBI assistance, identified suspects, but much of the jewellery remains unrecovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)