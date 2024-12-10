China's Economic Optimism Spurs Global Market Reactions

China's stock market saw significant gains as the nation's new pledges for rate cuts and enhanced consumption spurred optimism, helping lift the Australian dollar as well. Despite this, global stocks exhibited volatility ahead of a key U.S. inflation report.

Leading substantial improvements were Chinese indices, with Hang Seng up 1% and CSI300 up 2%, while Japan's Nikkei showed modest gains. Meanwhile, Australia's central bank held its cash rate steady, causing a dip in the Aussie dollar as policymakers softened their language.

Investors' attention remains on upcoming fiscal announcements, amid tempered enthusiasm for China's long-term growth. Australian mineral stocks enjoyed a boost, reflecting favorable sentiment despite challenging trade figures from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)