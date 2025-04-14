Trump's Policies Inspire Nvidia's $500B AI Investment

In a White House briefing, President Donald Trump claimed credit for Nvidia's substantial investment plan, which involves spending up to $500 billion on AI servers in the United States. According to Trump, this decision aligns with the November 5 election and tariff implementation.

The announcement underscores how Trump's political measures, particularly tariffs, may have influenced major corporate strategies. He emphasized the role these factors played in Nvidia's commitment to expanding AI capabilities within the U.S. economy.

Trump's remarks suggest a direct correlation between governmental policy-making and significant technological advancements, positioning the tech and political landscapes as increasingly interconnected.

(With inputs from agencies.)