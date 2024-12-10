Left Menu

Rockwell Automation Eyes India as Key Manufacturing Hub

Rockwell Automation is transforming India into a major manufacturing hub. The company is commissioning a factory in Chennai in two phases, creating jobs and expanding its employee base to over 4,000. This move aligns with the 'China plus one' strategy and strengthens India's role as a strategic global market and talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anaheim | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:56 IST
Rockwell Automation Eyes India as Key Manufacturing Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Rockwell Automation is set to transform India's manufacturing landscape by establishing a major facility in Chennai, a senior company official stated recently. The US-based automation giant is tapping into India's IT prowess while expanding its manufacturing footprint.

President Scott Wooldridge revealed that the factory, which will commence operations in phases, is part of Rockwell's long-term strategy to enhance its presence in India. This move coincides with broader global trends seeking alternatives to China for manufacturing investments. The Chennai facility aims to employ 230 workers by next May.

The company already has a significant employee base in India, which has grown fourfold in recent years. Rockwell is partnering with local manufacturers and contributing to smart manufacturing and sustainability initiatives, including solar energy and water management projects, aligning with India's economic and environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024