Rockwell Automation Eyes India as Key Manufacturing Hub
Rockwell Automation is transforming India into a major manufacturing hub. The company is commissioning a factory in Chennai in two phases, creating jobs and expanding its employee base to over 4,000. This move aligns with the 'China plus one' strategy and strengthens India's role as a strategic global market and talent pool.
Rockwell Automation is set to transform India's manufacturing landscape by establishing a major facility in Chennai, a senior company official stated recently. The US-based automation giant is tapping into India's IT prowess while expanding its manufacturing footprint.
President Scott Wooldridge revealed that the factory, which will commence operations in phases, is part of Rockwell's long-term strategy to enhance its presence in India. This move coincides with broader global trends seeking alternatives to China for manufacturing investments. The Chennai facility aims to employ 230 workers by next May.
The company already has a significant employee base in India, which has grown fourfold in recent years. Rockwell is partnering with local manufacturers and contributing to smart manufacturing and sustainability initiatives, including solar energy and water management projects, aligning with India's economic and environmental goals.
