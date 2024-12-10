Savor U.S. Turkey and Duck: Delhi NCR Restaurants Craft Festive Feasts

This festive season, some of Delhi NCR's top restaurants are spicing up their menus with the rich flavors of U.S. Turkey and Duck. Known for their culinary versatility, these meats are set to create memorable dining experiences, offering a mix of innovative Asian flavors and traditional roasts.

At renowned eateries such as Vietnom, Kampai, Kylin, Hyatt Regency Delhi, and Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, patrons can indulge in a diverse selection of dishes. From Yakitori U.S. Duck to Miso-Glazed U.S. Duck, and from Vietnamese U.S. Duck Salad to U.S. Turkey Pho and Crispy U.S. Duck Rice, there's something to tantalize every palate. These restaurants promise to enrich your festive dining experience, blending culinary expertise from around the world.

Enjoy this exclusive festive menu until December at your favorite spots across Delhi NCR. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: This press release is provided by PNN and not endorsed by ANI.)

