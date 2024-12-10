Left Menu

JP Morgan's 2025 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Opportunities Amid Complexity

JP Morgan predicts a nuanced global economic landscape for 2025, with minimal recession risks and varying growth across regions. The US, driven by robust AI investments, leads growth. Key strategies include flexible investments across equities, bonds, and commodities. Adapting to shifting policies and market dynamics is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JP Morgan has projected an optimistic yet intricate economic outlook for 2025, asserting that the likelihood of a recession in the first half of the year stands at only 15 percent. The firm posits the United States as the primary growth driver, bolstered by a strong labor market, sound credit fundamentals, and substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

AI advancements are set to play a crucial role in market shaping, with increased monetization opportunities anticipated in the coming quarters. Concurrently, shifts in trade, fiscal, and energy policies under the new US administration could inject uncertainty into the economic landscape.

Global growth is expected to decelerate from 2.7 percent in 2024 to 2.2 percent in 2025. Regional divergences are stark, with US growth predicted to dip to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent, while China's expansion is forecast to decrease to 3.2 percent from 4.8 percent. A global easing of inflation is forecast, with the CPI projected to decrease to 2.7 percent from 3.0 percent. However, disinflationary trends will vary due to distinct supply-demand dynamics across different countries.

Monetary policies are anticipated to diverge globally. The US Federal Reserve is likely to slash interest rates by 100 basis points to 3.75 percent, with a possibility of pausing earlier if required. The European Central Bank may lower rates below the neutral level of 1.75 percent, while emerging markets could face slower normalization due to currency issues.

In light of the shifting economic landscape, JP Morgan advises a flexible investment strategy. In equities, the firm suggests overweight positions in India, the UAE, and Japan's banking sector, alongside US industries such as cybersecurity and data centers. In bonds, opportunities in Euro area duration, Turkish government bonds, and Indian rupee duration are identified. For commodities, long gold positions and short oil positions are recommended, reflecting their market resilience and supply-demand fundamentals.

Currencies and credit markets also present opportunities, with favorable positions in the Turkish lira and Israeli shekel, and strong corporate credit fundamentals. JP Morgan underscores the importance of adaptability and a focus on unique market factors as essential for successfully navigating the complex macroeconomic environment of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

