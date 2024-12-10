Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Himachal

A private bus with over 30 passengers fell into a gorge in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, killing three and injuring 15. The incident occurred near Shakdler village while the bus was traveling from Karsog to Anni. Emergency services and locals conducted a swift rescue operation, aiding the critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district as a private bus with over 30 passengers fell into a gorge, resulting in three fatalities and 15 injuries, as reported by police.

The driver was among those who perished in the accident near Shakdler village, while the bus was en route from Karsog to Anni.

Prompt response from police and locals led to a swift rescue operation. Of the injured, 10 were in critical condition and transported to IGMC Shimla, while others received treatment at Rampur hospital. Further information is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

