Noida Police Foil Mobile Snatching Gang After Dramatic Encounter
Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested in Noida following a police encounter. One suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire. Recovered items include stolen phones and a weapon. The suspects, part of a larger gang, were located at a routine vehicle check. Further investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST
Two individuals suspected of mobile phone snatching were apprehended by police in Noida after a dramatic encounter.
During the encounter, one of the accused was injured, and the police recovered stolen phones and a country-made pistol.
The suspects are allegedly part of a gang targeting the NCR region. Investigations continue as police register a case and delve deeper into the gang's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
