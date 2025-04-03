Left Menu

Noida Police Foil Mobile Snatching Gang After Dramatic Encounter

Two mobile phone snatchers were arrested in Noida following a police encounter. One suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire. Recovered items include stolen phones and a weapon. The suspects, part of a larger gang, were located at a routine vehicle check. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals suspected of mobile phone snatching were apprehended by police in Noida after a dramatic encounter.

During the encounter, one of the accused was injured, and the police recovered stolen phones and a country-made pistol.

The suspects are allegedly part of a gang targeting the NCR region. Investigations continue as police register a case and delve deeper into the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

