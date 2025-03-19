Left Menu

Tragic Loss: World Sailing Vice-President Line Markert Honored by IOC After Fatal Crash

World Sailing Vice-President Line Markert, her partner Andreas Christensen, and their son tragically died in a plane crash in Switzerland. IOC President Thomas Bach honored Markert’s contributions to sport. World Sailing officials expressed deep sorrow over the loss, recognizing her influential role and outstanding character within the sailing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:13 IST
PYLOS, GREECE, March 19 - The Olympic community came together on Wednesday to mourn the loss of World Sailing Vice-President Line Markert, following a tragic plane crash in Switzerland that claimed her life, along with her partner and son.

During the International Olympic Committee's 144th Session, President Thomas Bach paid tribute to Markert's significant contributions to the sport. The family was returning from a ski trip when their private aircraft crashed shortly after take-off.

Quanhai Li, President of World Sailing, described the event as a horrible tragedy, noting Markert was held in high esteem globally. CEO David Graham echoed sentiments of loss, praising her outstanding skills and dedication to sailing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

