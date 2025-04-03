Left Menu

BIMSTEC Unity: PM Modi's Diplomatic Dinner with Asian Leaders

During the BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok, PM Narendra Modi engaged with leaders from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Thailand to foster regional collaboration. The event coincided with the unveiling of a special Thai stamp commemorating his visit, underscoring strengthened diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation.

PM Modi was received by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the BIMSTEC dinner (Photo/ BIMSTEC Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a high-profile BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok, hosted by Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Among the key figures at the gathering were Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, showcasing a prominent lineup aimed at enhancing regional cooperation.

Footage from the BIMSTEC Secretariat revealed PM Modi seated between the Nepalese Prime Minister and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor during the dinner. A cordial reception by Thailand's Prime Minister set the tone for a series of bilateral discussions geared towards reinforcing ties.

Earlier, PM Modi held a productive meeting with PM Shinawatra, marking their second interaction following a prior engagement at the ASEAN Summit. The leaders evaluated the field of ongoing bilateral relations while signing multiple agreements. In tandem with these efforts, Thailand issued a special stamp to honor PM Modi's visit, symbolizing growing diplomatic affinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

