Crackdown on Faith: Russian Jehovah's Witness Sentenced

In Chelyabinsk, Russia, a Jehovah's Witness named Maxim Khamatshin was sentenced to six years for organizing activities of an extremist group. Khamatshin, among many others, was prosecuted under Russia's 2017 ban on the group. The case highlights the clash between religious beliefs and state policies.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:53 IST

In a controversial case, a Jehovah's Witness in Chelyabinsk, Russia, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment. Maxim Khamatshin, 28, was charged with organizing activities for a group classified by the Russian government as extremist.

Authorities have been prosecuting Jehovah's Witnesses since their activities were banned in Russia in 2017. An extensive investigation involving the FSB security service led to the conviction, as materials deemed 'extremist' were seized from Khamatshin.

The Russian Orthodox Church, dominant in the country, has distanced itself from Jehovah's Witnesses, viewing them as a 'totalitarian sect.' Despite persecution, Khamatshin maintains his commitment to his faith, emphasizing that legal bans cannot deter personal belief.

