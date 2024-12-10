Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market Update

The vibrant spice and copra market in Mumbai reflects diverse trading prices. Black pepper, a staple in many cuisines, sees prices between 665 and 740.

Ginger, both bleached and unbleached, also features prominently, though specific rates for bleached ginger remain undisclosed. Unbleached ginger stands at 340.

Meanwhile, copra, utilized in various forms and regions, shows a price disparity: 15500 in Alapuzha, 15000 in Kozhikode, and a peak at 23000 in Rajapur Mumbai. Edible copra in Mumbai is priced at 19000, whereas coconut oil clocks in at 2800.

