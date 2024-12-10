Left Menu

Mumbai's Spice and Copra Market Update

The current trading rates for black pepper, ginger, and copra in Mumbai reveal significant variations. Black pepper ready rates range between 665 to 740, while copra prices differ across locations, with Rajapur Mumbai having the highest at 23000. Mumbai's coconut oil trades at 2800.

Updated: 10-12-2024 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant spice and copra market in Mumbai reflects diverse trading prices. Black pepper, a staple in many cuisines, sees prices between 665 and 740.

Ginger, both bleached and unbleached, also features prominently, though specific rates for bleached ginger remain undisclosed. Unbleached ginger stands at 340.

Meanwhile, copra, utilized in various forms and regions, shows a price disparity: 15500 in Alapuzha, 15000 in Kozhikode, and a peak at 23000 in Rajapur Mumbai. Edible copra in Mumbai is priced at 19000, whereas coconut oil clocks in at 2800.

