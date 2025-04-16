Left Menu

Forecasting the Future of U.S. Oil: Peaks, Policies, and Price Volatility

The U.S. oil production is projected to peak at 14 million barrels per day by 2027 before declining. Current policies, market volatility, and international trade issues have reshaped growth expectations. Despite output records under Biden, geopolitical factors and policy shifts pose significant challenges to future oil production trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:02 IST
U.S. oil production is set to peak at 14 million barrels per day by 2027, sustaining that level until a sharp decline later, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The current output, around 13.7 million bpd, will drop to 11.3 million bpd by 2050.

The forecasts highlight the nearing end of the U.S. shale boom, putting a spotlight on policy impacts from past administrations. Former President Trump's vision of increased domestic oil supply clashed with current strategies under President Biden. While Biden's presidency saw record output and expedited drilling permits, Trump's tariffs impeded shale drilling due to increased costs.

Post-pandemic oil demand in the U.S. is showing signs of waning, with economic uncertainties, including the U.S.-China trade tensions, affecting production forecasts. The EIA has adjusted its expectations for global demand and U.S. production, alongside revised price expectations for benchmark crude.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile's Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women's Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d'Ivoire's Vocational Training

