Controversy Looms as US Faces Legal Challenge Over Salvadoran Deportation

A legal battle ensues over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, with the US Supreme Court demanding his return from El Salvador. While his wife continues the fight, the Trump administration argues diplomatic boundaries. Accusations of gang affiliation intensify the complexity of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:01 IST
Controversy Looms as US Faces Legal Challenge Over Salvadoran Deportation
In a dramatic courtroom showdown, a federal judge in Maryland scrutinized the Trump administration's stance on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, as the US Supreme Court has mandated his return from an El Salvador prison.

Despite legal orders, the Trump administration cites diplomatic constraints, arguing against bringing back the Salvadoran national accused of gang ties.

With human rights and legal challenges at the forefront, the case has ignited international controversy, underscoring the complexities of immigration and deportation laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

