Controversy Looms as US Faces Legal Challenge Over Salvadoran Deportation

In a dramatic courtroom showdown, a federal judge in Maryland scrutinized the Trump administration's stance on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, as the US Supreme Court has mandated his return from an El Salvador prison.

Despite legal orders, the Trump administration cites diplomatic constraints, arguing against bringing back the Salvadoran national accused of gang ties.

With human rights and legal challenges at the forefront, the case has ignited international controversy, underscoring the complexities of immigration and deportation laws.

