Legal Tensions Escalate in U.S.-El Salvador Deportation Case
A U.S. judge has expressed frustration over the Trump administration's handling of a deportation case involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Despite a court order, Abrego Garcia remains in a Salvadoran prison amid allegations of gang affiliation. The case raises concerns about the administration's respect for judicial authority.
A U.S. District Judge expressed dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's response to a deportation case, instructing both sides to proceed without 'gamesmanship.' Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador despite a court order for his return, linked to alleged gang ties that his lawyers dispute.
Legal representatives from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security argue Abrego Garcia's supposed MS-13 affiliation invalidates his protection from deportation. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insists the administration operates within legal boundaries, despite protests and political tension.
Outside the courthouse, protesters demand Abrego Garcia's return, as diplomatic dialogues occur between the U.S. and El Salvador. Judge Paula Xinis continues to push for compliance, requesting daily government updates, yet administrative challenges persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
