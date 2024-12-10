Left Menu

India's Logistics Sector: A Pathway to Efficiency and Sustainability

India's logistics landscape is undergoing significant transformation under the National Logistics Policy 2022, aimed at boosting efficiency. Key initiatives include integrated infrastructure development, digitization of supply chains, and sustainability efforts. The policy spurs economic growth, enhances global competitiveness, and reinforces the sector's foundational framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:26 IST
India's Logistics Sector: A Pathway to Efficiency and Sustainability
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is spearheading a transformative effort to enhance logistics efficiency across the nation through the National Logistics Policy 2022. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has outlined a series of initiatives focused on integrated sector development, incorporating states and UTs, and digitizing processes to standardize logistics assets.

A landmark development within this policy is the implementation of the Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) in the coal sector. By March 2023, an Inter-ministerial Service Improvement Group was formed, comprising key business associations, to tackle logistical challenges. States and UTs, totaling 26, have also introduced their logistics policies, available on dpiit.gov.in.

The logistics sector has seen considerable progress, underscored by India's improved ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index—from 54th in 2014 to 38th in 2023. This leap is attributed to significant investments in infrastructure and digitization, including the Unified Logistics Interface Platform and Logistics Data Bank for enhanced cargo traceability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024