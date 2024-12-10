India's Logistics Sector: A Pathway to Efficiency and Sustainability

The Indian government is spearheading a transformative effort to enhance logistics efficiency across the nation through the National Logistics Policy 2022. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has outlined a series of initiatives focused on integrated sector development, incorporating states and UTs, and digitizing processes to standardize logistics assets.

A landmark development within this policy is the implementation of the Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) in the coal sector. By March 2023, an Inter-ministerial Service Improvement Group was formed, comprising key business associations, to tackle logistical challenges. States and UTs, totaling 26, have also introduced their logistics policies, available on dpiit.gov.in.

The logistics sector has seen considerable progress, underscored by India's improved ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index—from 54th in 2014 to 38th in 2023. This leap is attributed to significant investments in infrastructure and digitization, including the Unified Logistics Interface Platform and Logistics Data Bank for enhanced cargo traceability.

(With inputs from agencies.)