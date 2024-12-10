Left Menu

IndiGo Unveils Business Class Service on Delhi-Bengaluru Route

IndiGo has announced the introduction of its business class product, IndiGo Stretch, on the Delhi-Bengaluru route starting January 10. This service expansion follows its debut on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Key benefits include priority check-in, anytime boarding, and enhanced baggage allowance. The service aims to cover more Indian routes soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST
IndiGo Unveils Business Class Service on Delhi-Bengaluru Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic carrier IndiGo announced a significant expansion of its business class offerings, with new services set to launch on the Delhi-Bengaluru route from January 10.

The initiative, branded as IndiGo Stretch, initially debuted on the Delhi-Mumbai route and has been well-received by passengers.

Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers confirmed that the new business class would be available on all daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru by March of next year. The airline aims for further expansion, including routes like Delhi-Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024