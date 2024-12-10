IndiGo Unveils Business Class Service on Delhi-Bengaluru Route
IndiGo has announced the introduction of its business class product, IndiGo Stretch, on the Delhi-Bengaluru route starting January 10. This service expansion follows its debut on the Delhi-Mumbai route. Key benefits include priority check-in, anytime boarding, and enhanced baggage allowance. The service aims to cover more Indian routes soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Domestic carrier IndiGo announced a significant expansion of its business class offerings, with new services set to launch on the Delhi-Bengaluru route from January 10.
The initiative, branded as IndiGo Stretch, initially debuted on the Delhi-Mumbai route and has been well-received by passengers.
Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers confirmed that the new business class would be available on all daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru by March of next year. The airline aims for further expansion, including routes like Delhi-Chennai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement