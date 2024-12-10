IndiGo Unveils Business Class Service on Delhi-Bengaluru Route

Domestic carrier IndiGo announced a significant expansion of its business class offerings, with new services set to launch on the Delhi-Bengaluru route from January 10.

The initiative, branded as IndiGo Stretch, initially debuted on the Delhi-Mumbai route and has been well-received by passengers.

Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers confirmed that the new business class would be available on all daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru by March of next year. The airline aims for further expansion, including routes like Delhi-Chennai.

