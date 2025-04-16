Daredevil Grandpa: The Skateboarding Legend of Bilbao

Juanjo Urbizu, aged 88, challenges perceptions of age in northern Spain by actively skateboarding. Sporting a youthful spirit, Urbizu is a fixture at the graffiti-clad skatepark in Bilbao, deftly maneuvering his board with a mix of excitement and caution.

In a country dealing with a rapidly ageing population, Urbizu embodies the message that physical activity can enhance life quality for the elderly. His skateboarding sessions begin with clearing the area meticulously, underscoring his awareness of safety.

Urbizu, who began skateboarding at 70, balances the thrill of the sport with the reality of his age, urging his peers to adopt protective measures. His story underscores the broader importance of staying active well into one's later years as Spain grapples with demographic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)