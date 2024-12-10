Investor Caution Ahead of Crucial Inflation Report

Futures tied to Wall Street's primary indexes appeared steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited a critical inflation report expected this week. The Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision has further contributed to caution among market participants.

Major stocks like Oracle and Pinterest saw declines after failing to meet revenue expectations and receiving downgrades. These developments contributed to a more reserved trading atmosphere.

Despite a generally positive year-end trend, potential policy changes under the incoming administration have fueled expectations for corporate performance enhancements, prompting traders to keep a close eye on market indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)