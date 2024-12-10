Left Menu

Investor Caution Ahead of Crucial Inflation Report

Wall Street futures remained flat as investors awaited a crucial inflation report. Major tech stocks like Oracle and Pinterest dipped after missing estimates and receiving downgrades, respectively. Anticipation for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision contributed to a cautious market environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:00 IST
Futures tied to Wall Street's primary indexes appeared steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited a critical inflation report expected this week. The Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision has further contributed to caution among market participants.

Major stocks like Oracle and Pinterest saw declines after failing to meet revenue expectations and receiving downgrades. These developments contributed to a more reserved trading atmosphere.

Despite a generally positive year-end trend, potential policy changes under the incoming administration have fueled expectations for corporate performance enhancements, prompting traders to keep a close eye on market indicators.

