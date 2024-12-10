Tragedy Strikes in Kurla: A Night of Loss and Reflection

The streets of Kurla witnessed a harrowing incident on Monday night when a bus accident took the lives of seven individuals, leaving the community in sorrow. Among the victims were Afreen Shah, a young woman beginning her job, and Vijay Gaikwad, a retired railway employee.

Afreen Shah's father, Abdul Salim Shah, recalls his last conversation with her as she struggled to find transportation home. Tragically, she was among those struck by a runaway BEST bus driven by a novice driver with only ten days of electric bus experience.

Local resident Zaid Ahmed recounted the chaos, while the driver's arrest for 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' highlights the demand for accountability. As the investigation continues, BEST has formed a committee to probe into the incident, urging a reevaluation of their bus hiring practices.

