Left Menu

Broad Displacement in Trump-Era Energy Assistance: Implications Loom with Administrative Overhaul

The Trump administration has abruptly laid off the entire staff of LIHEAP, a USD 4.1 billion program assisting millions of low-income households with heating and cooling costs. This move has left state officials concerned about federal payments and the stability of the program as summer approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:48 IST
Broad Displacement in Trump-Era Energy Assistance: Implications Loom with Administrative Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has taken a controversial step by laying off the staff linked to a crucial USD 4.1 billion program aiding low-income households with heating costs. This sudden move has alarmed state officials who now face uncertainties about continuing financial assistance from federal sources.

Approximately two dozen employees managing the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) were among about 10,000 workers dismissed amid a major restructuring of the Department of Health and Human Services. Mark Wolfe from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association expressed concern regarding the abrupt nature of the dismissals.

In response, 13 U.S. senators, including two Republicans, have urged Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reconsider the staffing cuts. Meanwhile, states are unclear if they will receive remaining funds meant for critical utility bill assistance, raising worries about potential program collapse.

Particularly impacted is Minnesota, which expected additional federal aid to assist households before the end of winter. The program, known for its bipartisan support, faces unprecedented challenges amid staff layoffs and looming uncertainties about its future operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025