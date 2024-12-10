Indian Leather Exporters Eye UAE Trade Pact for Middle East Market Expansion

Indian leather and footwear exporters see a promising future as they capitalize on a trade agreement with the UAE aimed at bolstering exports in Middle Eastern markets, according to a senior official.

During a press event at the DIFLEX 2024 leather and footwear exhibition, Council of Leather Exports Executive Director R Selvam highlighted the significance of UAE and Saudi Arabia as crucial growth markets for India's export objectives. The first half of fiscal year 2024-2025 has shown positive trends, with exports reaching USD 2.45 billion.

Potential is set to rise with FTAs such as the India-UAE CEPA, noted Jeen Joshua, Verifair's Managing Director. GCC accounts for 15% of India's trade, with UAE and Saudi Arabia leading with USD 84.84 billion and USD 10.72 billion in trade respectively. With GCC's retail boom, the leather sector is poised for substantial growth.

