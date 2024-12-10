Left Menu

Indian Leather Exporters Eye UAE Trade Pact for Middle East Market Expansion

Indian leather and footwear exporters are leveraging a trade agreement with the UAE to boost exports in the Middle East. With a positive growth trajectory, exports touched USD 2.45 billion in the first half of 2024-25. The GCC is a key market, providing immense growth potential for these exports.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian leather and footwear exporters see a promising future as they capitalize on a trade agreement with the UAE aimed at bolstering exports in Middle Eastern markets, according to a senior official.

During a press event at the DIFLEX 2024 leather and footwear exhibition, Council of Leather Exports Executive Director R Selvam highlighted the significance of UAE and Saudi Arabia as crucial growth markets for India's export objectives. The first half of fiscal year 2024-2025 has shown positive trends, with exports reaching USD 2.45 billion.

Potential is set to rise with FTAs such as the India-UAE CEPA, noted Jeen Joshua, Verifair's Managing Director. GCC accounts for 15% of India's trade, with UAE and Saudi Arabia leading with USD 84.84 billion and USD 10.72 billion in trade respectively. With GCC's retail boom, the leather sector is poised for substantial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

