Ensuring Consumer Trust: India's E-commerce Evolution

In a significant address at the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi underscored the critical role e-commerce companies play in fostering consumer trust and ensuring safe shopping experiences. He highlighted the government's comprehensive efforts to protect consumer rights via the Consumer Protection Act and the establishment of a central consumer protection authority.

Minister Joshi stressed that while e-commerce presents immense opportunities, it is crucial for consumers to make informed choices. He pointed out that rapid sector growth brings risks, emphasizing the importance of transparent practices by online platforms, such as accurate product details, clear pricing, and robust return policies.

Furthermore, Joshi noted India's swift economic growth and robust digital infrastructure as vital catalysts for the e-commerce boom. However, he warned against unfair trade practices and urged companies to put consumer interests first, sharing a personal anecdote on the significance of product quality assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)