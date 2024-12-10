Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision: Transforming Water, Power, and Irrigation for Future Growth

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlights Rajasthan's efforts to tackle critical issues in water, irrigation, and power at the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Emphasizing agriculture's reliance on these resources, the government proposes a comprehensive plan. Mechanized farming and streamlined loans are also prioritized to boost productivity and self-reliance.

The Rajasthan government is focusing on overcoming key obstacles in water, irrigation, and power, which are critical for agriculture, industry, and tourism, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday. His remarks were made during a themed session on agri-business at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, emphasizing innovative progressions in the value chain.

Sharma underlined the state's commitment to a comprehensive water management system, promising reliable irrigation and consistent electricity for farmers. This initiative, he noted, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and aims to achieve self-reliance in the power sector. Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chauhan addressed the challenges of scarce farming labor, advocating for mechanized farming to bolster efficiency.

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena remarked on the state's leading role in agriculture, dairy, and animal husbandry, projecting a transformative period of agricultural development under robust state and central leadership. The focus remains on offering support through modern tools and low-interest loans to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

