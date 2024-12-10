Rajasthan's Vision: Transforming Water, Power, and Irrigation for Future Growth

The Rajasthan government is focusing on overcoming key obstacles in water, irrigation, and power, which are critical for agriculture, industry, and tourism, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Tuesday. His remarks were made during a themed session on agri-business at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, emphasizing innovative progressions in the value chain.

Sharma underlined the state's commitment to a comprehensive water management system, promising reliable irrigation and consistent electricity for farmers. This initiative, he noted, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and aims to achieve self-reliance in the power sector. Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chauhan addressed the challenges of scarce farming labor, advocating for mechanized farming to bolster efficiency.

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena remarked on the state's leading role in agriculture, dairy, and animal husbandry, projecting a transformative period of agricultural development under robust state and central leadership. The focus remains on offering support through modern tools and low-interest loans to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)