Left Menu

Rajasthan Calls for Migrant Investment Boost

Governor Haribhau Bagde encourages Rajasthan migrants to invest back in their home state at the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave. Stating their economic contributions worldwide, Bagde emphasizes the need for investment to repay the 'debt of the motherland.' Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announces initiatives to support these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:05 IST
Rajasthan Calls for Migrant Investment Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Haribhau Bagde urged Rajasthan migrants to invest in their home state, emphasizing their pivotal role in both national and global economies. Speaking at the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Bagde highlighted the migrants' contributions and the importance of investing back into their roots.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma echoed this sentiment, praising the hard work and dedication of migrant Rajasthanis. He announced plans to create a dedicated government department to facilitate migrant investments and declared December 10 as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas' to honor their contributions.

The state aims for a $350 billion economy in five years, with support from leaders like Sikkim Governor Om Mathur and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who advocate for good governance and efficient decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024