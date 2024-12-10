Rajasthan Calls for Migrant Investment Boost

Governor Haribhau Bagde urged Rajasthan migrants to invest in their home state, emphasizing their pivotal role in both national and global economies. Speaking at the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Bagde highlighted the migrants' contributions and the importance of investing back into their roots.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma echoed this sentiment, praising the hard work and dedication of migrant Rajasthanis. He announced plans to create a dedicated government department to facilitate migrant investments and declared December 10 as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas' to honor their contributions.

The state aims for a $350 billion economy in five years, with support from leaders like Sikkim Governor Om Mathur and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, who advocate for good governance and efficient decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

