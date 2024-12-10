Left Menu

Microsoft India's Profit Soars Over 38% in FY2024

Microsoft Corporate (India) Private Limited witnessed a significant profit surge, reaching Rs 898 crore in FY2024, marking a 38% rise. The firm's revenues grew by 18% to Rs 22,892 crore, while expenses were noted at Rs 21,669 crore. This comes after a profit of Rs 648.67 crore in FY2023.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:12 IST
Microsoft Corporate (India) Private Limited reported an impressive 38% increase in standalone profit, achieving Rs 898 crore in the financial year 2024, as per a regulatory filing shared by Tofler.

The company, specializing in research, development, sales, and marketing of Microsoft software products, showed marked growth from its previous year's profit of Rs 648.67 crore.

Additionally, its revenues for FY2023-24 soared to Rs 22,892 crore, representing an 18% jump, while the total expenses were reported as Rs 21,669 crore. In comparison, the company posted revenues of Rs 19,353.8 crore in the financial year 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

