EPP Campaigns to Rethink EU Car Emission Policies

The European Parliament's largest political group, the European People's Party (EPP), is advocating for a reevaluation of the EU's crucial policies aimed at reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles, according to a draft position paper reviewed by Reuters.

This move by the center-right EPP, set to be disclosed on Wednesday, adds to the mounting pressure from automakers and national governments on Brussels to urgently address Europe's struggling car manufacturing industry.

The EPP proposes reconsidering the EU's 2035 ban on new CO2-emitting car sales to allow for combustion-engine cars powered by biofuels and other alternative fuels. Furthermore, it encourages support for plug-in hybrid cars and calls for an early 2035 policy review next year to implement changes.

