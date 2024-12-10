EPP Campaigns to Rethink EU Car Emission Policies
The European People's Party (EPP) is urging the EU to reconsider its policies on car emission reductions. The EPP suggests revising the 2035 ban on CO2-emitting cars and supports alternative fuels. Automakers face pressure due to competition, lower electric vehicle sales, and potential fines.
The European Parliament's largest political group, the European People's Party (EPP), is advocating for a reevaluation of the EU's crucial policies aimed at reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles, according to a draft position paper reviewed by Reuters.
This move by the center-right EPP, set to be disclosed on Wednesday, adds to the mounting pressure from automakers and national governments on Brussels to urgently address Europe's struggling car manufacturing industry.
The EPP proposes reconsidering the EU's 2035 ban on new CO2-emitting car sales to allow for combustion-engine cars powered by biofuels and other alternative fuels. Furthermore, it encourages support for plug-in hybrid cars and calls for an early 2035 policy review next year to implement changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Talk: Impacts on Global Automakers
Market Jitters: Tariff Threats Shake Automakers, Investors Eye Fed Moves
Trump's Tariffs Loom: European Automakers Brace for Impact
Global Automakers Brace for Tariff Turbulence
Revving Up: Automakers Report Growth Driven by Wedding Season and SUV Demand