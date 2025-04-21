Contempt Clash: Legal Battle Over Politicians' Judicial Critique

A legal storm is brewing as a lawyer has sought permission from Attorney General R Venkataramani to launch contempt proceedings against BJP figures Nishikant Dubey and Agnimitra Paul. This move follows their public denunciations of the Supreme Court.

In his letter, Advocate Brijesh Singh argues that the politicians deliberately made scandalous and false statements that undermine public confidence in the judiciary. Dubey, an MP from Jharkhand, and Paul, a West Bengal MLA, stand accused of launching a calculated verbal assault on the country's highest court.

The controversy surfaces amidst broader tensions, highlighted by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique of the judiciary's overreach into legislative functions, evoking criticisms from legal experts. This situation underscores an ongoing debate over the balance between India's courts and elected bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)