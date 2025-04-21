Left Menu

AI Sparks Controversy in Singapore's Election Videos

A surge of AI-generated videos related to Singapore's general election has emerged, featuring Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other politicians. Despite new laws against such content, 73 videos have surfaced since April 15, raising concerns about potential law violations and prompting government scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:10 IST
AI Sparks Controversy in Singapore's Election Videos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

A media report has highlighted a surge in AI-generated online videos linked to Singapore's upcoming general election and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. According to Channel News Asia, Wong appeared in seven out of 11 potentially misleading videos.

The most viewed AI-generated video features Wong, with a Thai voiceover, and has amassed over 70,000 plays since its April 15 posting on TikTok. Other videos involve prominent figures like senior minister Lee Hsien Loong and cabinet members.

The surge in videos, despite a new law banning digitally manipulated content, has led to heightened regulatory vigilance as 73 such clips have emerged since April 15. Authorities are monitoring elections for prohibited content, including deepfakes misrepresenting candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025