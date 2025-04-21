AI Sparks Controversy in Singapore's Election Videos

A media report has highlighted a surge in AI-generated online videos linked to Singapore's upcoming general election and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. According to Channel News Asia, Wong appeared in seven out of 11 potentially misleading videos.

The most viewed AI-generated video features Wong, with a Thai voiceover, and has amassed over 70,000 plays since its April 15 posting on TikTok. Other videos involve prominent figures like senior minister Lee Hsien Loong and cabinet members.

The surge in videos, despite a new law banning digitally manipulated content, has led to heightened regulatory vigilance as 73 such clips have emerged since April 15. Authorities are monitoring elections for prohibited content, including deepfakes misrepresenting candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)