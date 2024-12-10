Karnataka Paves the Way for Entrepreneurial Success at TiE Global Summit

Addressing the audience at the TiE Global Summit held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge reaffirmed the state government's commitment to aiding entrepreneurs. Kharge emphasized that the government sees them as key drivers of innovation and economic growth.

Key insights from the KPMG-TiE report were unveiled, highlighting that 20% of MSME startups are women-led and 45% originate from Tier II/III cities. This supports the push for government incubation programs, noted for their role in fostering entrepreneurship.

Tahesha Way, Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, emphasized the robust economic ties with India, citing significant trade growth and business interest. Ashish Chauhan from NSE discussed the critical role of technology in India's markets, while Madan Padaki praised TiE's ecosystem-building efforts over 32 years.

