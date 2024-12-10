Left Menu

Karnataka Paves the Way for Entrepreneurial Success at TiE Global Summit

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, at the TiE Global Summit, highlighted the efforts of the state government to support entrepreneurs. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and technology, the summit underscored strong Indo-U.S. business ties, especially through New Jersey, emphasizing government-backed entrepreneurship initiatives and women-led startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:32 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Addressing the audience at the TiE Global Summit held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge reaffirmed the state government's commitment to aiding entrepreneurs. Kharge emphasized that the government sees them as key drivers of innovation and economic growth.

Key insights from the KPMG-TiE report were unveiled, highlighting that 20% of MSME startups are women-led and 45% originate from Tier II/III cities. This supports the push for government incubation programs, noted for their role in fostering entrepreneurship.

Tahesha Way, Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, emphasized the robust economic ties with India, citing significant trade growth and business interest. Ashish Chauhan from NSE discussed the critical role of technology in India's markets, while Madan Padaki praised TiE's ecosystem-building efforts over 32 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

Latest News

