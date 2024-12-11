Tragedy in Kurla: Investigating the Human Error Behind the Fatal Bus Crash

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Kurla when a BEST-operated e-bus caused the death of seven individuals and injured 42 others. RTO officials believe the crash resulted from 'human error' and 'inadequate training,' as the driver lacked experience with the Olectra electric bus's automatic transmission system.

The accident occurred on Monday night on S G Barve Marg. An investigation team from Wadala RTO, led by motor vehicle inspector Bharat Jadhav, inspected the vehicle and found all systems operational. Deputy RTO Pallavi Kothawade stressed the importance of following proper protocols due to the severe nature of the incident.

Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar confirmed that preliminary investigations ruled out brake failure. However, additional details are sought from Olectra and BEST. Contradictory statements from the driver's family and BEST highlight potential training lapses, while RTO continues probing the factors leading to the crash.

