Trump Ushers in New Era for FTC with Andrew Ferguson Appointment

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Andrew Ferguson as the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, a decision signaling a shift in antitrust policy focus.

Ferguson, a current FTC commissioner, replaces Lina Khan, known for her aggressive stance against corporate mergers that stoked tension with both Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

This change is anticipated to favor business interests, reviving deals such as the USD24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, previously blocked under the Biden administration.

