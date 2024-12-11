Trump Ushers in New Era for FTC with Andrew Ferguson Appointment
President-elect Donald Trump announces Andrew Ferguson as the new chair of the FTC, replacing Lina Khan. The move is expected to impact antitrust enforcement and business practices significantly. Trump's other key political appointments include Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tom Barrack, solidifying his 'America First' administration.
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Andrew Ferguson as the new chair of the Federal Trade Commission, a decision signaling a shift in antitrust policy focus.
Ferguson, a current FTC commissioner, replaces Lina Khan, known for her aggressive stance against corporate mergers that stoked tension with both Wall Street and Silicon Valley.
This change is anticipated to favor business interests, reviving deals such as the USD24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, previously blocked under the Biden administration.
