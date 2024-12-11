Global Markets Pause Amid Rate Cut Anticipation
Global financial markets showed cautious movement as investors awaited a rate cut announcement from Canada and U.S. inflation figures. The uncertainty of these economic indicators influenced shifts in stock indices, currency values, and commodity prices, reflecting vulnerability to unexpected outcomes in monetary policies.
Asian stock markets held steady on Wednesday as investors anticipated monetary policy changes in Canada and the United States. A rate cut in Canada and U.S. inflation data could influence the Federal Reserve's trajectory for rate reductions, affecting global economic stability.
Investors faced unease with a high probability of a U.S. rate cut priced in, and stock indices nearing record highs, which left room for potential market disruptions. U.S. futures showed slight gains, while Asian indices fluctuated amid cautious trading dynamics.
Currency and commodity markets also braced for potential shifts. The Canadian dollar hovered near a four-year low due to rate cut expectations, while gold prices were buoyed by China's purchases. Meanwhile, Arabica coffee prices hit record highs due to Brazilian drought concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
