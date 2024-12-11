Training Lapses and Human Error: The Kurla Electric Bus Tragedy

An investigation into the tragic bus accident in Kurla, where a BEST electric bus claimed seven lives and injured 42, points to possible human error and inadequate training as the causes. The incident has raised concerns over the preparedness of drivers operating new-generation vehicles.

Following the accident, officials from the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) found the brakes of the Olectra electric bus functioned correctly, dismissing initial brake failure theories. The bus, having been operational for only three months, was manned by driver Sanjay More, who has since been arrested.

The inspection revealed that inexperience with automatic transmission systems and a probable lack of training on part of the driver may have played significant roles in the crash. Further investigations continue, with additional details being sought from both the manufacturer and the BEST undertaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)