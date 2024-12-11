Left Menu

Training Lapses and Human Error: The Kurla Electric Bus Tragedy

The tragic accident in Kurla involving a BEST electric bus led to the deaths of seven people and injuries to 42 others. Investigations suggest human error and inadequate driver training as primary causes. Despite initial suspicions of brake failure, inspections revealed no mechanical issues, prompting further inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:40 IST
An investigation into the tragic bus accident in Kurla, where a BEST electric bus claimed seven lives and injured 42, points to possible human error and inadequate training as the causes. The incident has raised concerns over the preparedness of drivers operating new-generation vehicles.

Following the accident, officials from the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) found the brakes of the Olectra electric bus functioned correctly, dismissing initial brake failure theories. The bus, having been operational for only three months, was manned by driver Sanjay More, who has since been arrested.

The inspection revealed that inexperience with automatic transmission systems and a probable lack of training on part of the driver may have played significant roles in the crash. Further investigations continue, with additional details being sought from both the manufacturer and the BEST undertaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

