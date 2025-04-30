Odisha Boosts Workers' Wages: A Step Forward

Odisha's government has announced a significant increase in minimum daily wages for workers, effective from April 1. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved this proposal, aiming to enhance the livelihood of workers across the state.

Unskilled workers will see their wages rise from Rs 452 to Rs 462, while semi-skilled laborers will earn Rs 512, up from Rs 502. Skilled workers will receive Rs 562 instead of the previous Rs 552. The wages for highly-skilled workers will now be Rs 612, an increase from Rs 602.

This wage revision, benefiting lakhs of workers, reflects the government's commitment to improving daily living standards. The changes will be implemented retrospectively from April 1, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

