Crackdown on Extortion: Five Arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar District

Five individuals were apprehended by police for allegedly extorting money from contractors and NTPC officials in the name of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The police seized weapons, ammunition, and TSPC leaflets during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Jharkhand's Latehar district have arrested five individuals accused of extorting money from local contractors and NTPC officials under the pretense of representing the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group linked to the proscribed CPI (Maoist).

According to a senior police official, the suspects were apprehended following a tip-off regarding a planned incident near Ara village. Quick police action led to the arrest of five individuals on allegations of demanding levies from their victims.

During the police raid, one firearm, ammunition, eight TSPC leaflets, and seven mobile phones were seized. However, two suspects managed to escape, taking advantage of the cover of darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

