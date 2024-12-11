Shielding Trust: Combating Counterfeit Movers

In a bid to protect both its clientele and its own reputation, Writer Relocations, a stalwart in the global moving industry since 1947, is sounding the alarm on fraudulent movers exploiting its brand name. The company calls for heightened customer awareness as counterfeit firms mimic its identity online, causing substantial damage in service quality and customer trust.

The surge in these deceptive entities has resulted in numerous grievances of damaged or lost property, with many attributing these mishaps to Writer Relocations. 'The industry and our clients are under threat,' expressed Sushma Salian, Business Head (India) of Writer Relocations. She underscores the importance of recognizing genuine services provided by the company.

Writer Relocations advises customers to thoroughly verify credentials through its official communication channels and to remain skeptical of unrealistic offers. To reinforce trust, the company reiterates that authentic interactions include specific cautions and identifiable service provisions. Committed to unparalleled service, the company persists in educating the public to protect its legacy as India's oldest moving firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)