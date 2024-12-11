Aviation Safety Reform: Navigating New Horizons

In a bid to enhance civil aviation safety in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is pushing amendments to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982. This move aims to confront challenges like hoax bomb threats that have recently troubled the aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasized the urgency of these amendments during a recent program. The new measures would allow for arrests and investigations without needing court orders for offenses occurring when an aircraft is grounded, expediting the legal process.

As part of expanding India's aviation landscape, the Ministry is fostering growth through initiatives such as increasing the number of airports and aircraft. Addressing a gathering, Naidu highlighted the significant rise in passenger traffic, underscoring India's soaring aviation trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)