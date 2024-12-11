Left Menu

Indian Railways to Launch Super App for Seamless Train Services

The Indian Ministry of Railways is creating a mobile app to streamline train travel services, including booking unreserved tickets, lodging complaints, and tracking trains. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the app's development amidst questions from Telugu Desam Party MPs regarding its launch timeline and production costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:55 IST
The Indian Ministry of Railways is crafting a comprehensive mobile application designed to enhance passenger convenience. This super app aims to facilitate a range of services such as booking unreserved tickets, lodging complaints, and tracking trains, according to an announcement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party MPs B K Parthasarathi and Bastipati Nagaraju raised inquiries about the rollout plans and associated costs of the government's anticipated 'super app' for rail services.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that Indian Railways is diligently working on the app, promising functionalities that include unreserved ticketing, complaint lodging, and real-time train tracking, all within a single user-friendly platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

