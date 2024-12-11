Star Air Expands Horizons with New Regional Connections
Star Air will launch new routes connecting Hyderabad and Lucknow with Jharsuguda and Raipur, expanding its destination count to 24. The expansion aligns with the airline's plans to increase its fleet to 25 aircraft, enhancing connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India.
Regional airline Star Air announced on Wednesday its new flight routes linking Hyderabad and Lucknow with Jharsuguda and Raipur, set to begin on January 1.
With the inclusion of these destinations, Star Air now operates a total of 24 routes. This move is part of the airline's broader strategy to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft over the next three years. The initiative aims to improve last-mile connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India.
Currently, the airline's fleet comprises nine aircraft, including four Embraer E175s and five Embraer E145s, positioning it well for future growth. CEO Simran Singh Tiwana emphasized that the new connections will offer increased convenience for passengers and support regional trade, tourism, and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
