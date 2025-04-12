Power-Hitting Triumphs: Lucknow's Dominant Win Over Gujarat

The Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against the Gujarat Giants, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's power-packed innings of 61 off 34 balls and Aiden Markram's quick 58 off 31. Their significant contributions facilitated a successful chase of 181 runs, completed with three balls to spare.

Initially, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan set a formidable foundation for Gujarat, combining for an impressive 120-run opening stand. However, Gujarat's momentum waned due to a spectacular comeback by Lucknow's bowlers, restricting Gujarat to 180 for six after a promising start.

Lucknow's chase gained momentum thanks to Pooran and Markram's aggressive play. Despite early pressure, the pair stayed composed and dominated the bowlers, ensuring a smooth passage to victory. The win was a vivid demonstration of both tactical acumen and sheer batting power.

(With inputs from agencies.)