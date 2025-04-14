A Leap Towards Justice: CAT's Achievements in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the Central Administrative Tribunal's (CAT) Lucknow bench for its efficiency in resolving over 6,000 cases out of 6,708 filed between 2014 and 2024. He stressed the need for accelerating this pace to ensure timely justice for government personnel.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the new CAT office in Lucknow, Adityanath expressed pride in dedicating this judicial institution on Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary. He acknowledged the tribunal's pivotal role in relieving pending cases from regular courts, thereby offering specialized and prompt justice.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for adequate resources for judicial institutions and recounted a personal legal struggle, highlighting the plight of prolonged court cases. He cited the tribunal's effective dispute resolution and assured state support to CAT in fulfilling its duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)