Wall Street Surges as Key Inflation Data Meets Expectations

Wall Street's major indexes experienced gains on Wednesday, following an inflation report that aligned with forecasts, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

The Labor Department's data showed the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in November, matching economists' predictions. Annually, it stood at 2.7%, in line with estimates, with core inflation at 3.3%, excluding volatile items like food and energy.

Bets on the Fed's anticipated 25 basis point rate cut have increased to over 96%, compared to 86% prior to the data release. This follows an employment report displaying a slight rise in unemployment coupled with significant job growth, which also boosted market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)