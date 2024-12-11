Left Menu

Wall Street Surges as Key Inflation Data Meets Expectations

Wall Street's main indexes rose after an inflation report aligned with expectations, solidifying predictions for a Federal Reserve rate cut. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw gains, aided by strong growth in tech stocks and optimism following Trump's election win. Broadcom surged while Macy's faced challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:29 IST
Wall Street Surges as Key Inflation Data Meets Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes experienced gains on Wednesday, following an inflation report that aligned with forecasts, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this month.

The Labor Department's data showed the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in November, matching economists' predictions. Annually, it stood at 2.7%, in line with estimates, with core inflation at 3.3%, excluding volatile items like food and energy.

Bets on the Fed's anticipated 25 basis point rate cut have increased to over 96%, compared to 86% prior to the data release. This follows an employment report displaying a slight rise in unemployment coupled with significant job growth, which also boosted market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024